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Idol Worship
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61 views • May 26, 2022
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about idol worship and what the Bible says about it, and how there was pagan idol worship all throughout history, and how today they are making idols into PEOPLE, in order to ultimately bring in the soon coming antichrist, who will force people to worship his IMAGE.
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