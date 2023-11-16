Mainstream Media Admits Chemtrails Exist, in the 1990s

It's always interesting to see how local news orgs back in the late 90s and early 2000s had enough autonomy and independence to run stories like this on chemtrails and geoengineering.



The news anchor even brings up the government admission of experimentation on its populace against their will and knowledge, and even experimentation on people in the military.



It's insane to me how people can watch segments like this and still trying to deny geoengineering and weather manipulation.



What more could it possibly take to get these people to see reality? There is endless video evidence, patents, rainwater analysis, ground analysis, air analysis, admission from government, admission from private corporations like ski resorts and agriculturalists, and numerous other pieces that coalesce into the undeniable fact that this is happening above us as we speak.



