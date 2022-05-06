© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ultimate DIY Gunsmith Bench Build // Finishing the butcher block
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • May 06, 2022
I have had several workbench ideas floating in my head for a while and this is what the end result became. This is just the base of the ultimate DIY Gunsmith Bench, there will be upgrades in the future to really make this butcher block workbench build scream ultimate. Right now it is just a DIY gunsmith workbench.
As I progress you will see more gunsmithing tools make it to this ultimate workbench.
#diy #gunsmith #workbench @The Rogue Banshee
*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:33 Leveling the top later
0:58 How I attached butcher block
2:05 Final milling and sanding of the butcher block
3:33 Filling in cracks in the butcher block
4:07 Finishing off butcher block with urethane
5:02 Finishing the shelves
5:48 Trim work
6:05 Problems with the jig on the top
6:47 Why I didn't attach the bench to the wall
9:10 Where is the pegboard?
9:27 Gunsmith Vise
10:16 Did he say kitchen table?
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
As I progress you will see more gunsmithing tools make it to this ultimate workbench.
#diy #gunsmith #workbench @The Rogue Banshee
*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:33 Leveling the top later
0:58 How I attached butcher block
2:05 Final milling and sanding of the butcher block
3:33 Filling in cracks in the butcher block
4:07 Finishing off butcher block with urethane
5:02 Finishing the shelves
5:48 Trim work
6:05 Problems with the jig on the top
6:47 Why I didn't attach the bench to the wall
9:10 Where is the pegboard?
9:27 Gunsmith Vise
10:16 Did he say kitchen table?
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.