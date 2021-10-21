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EP 2658-6PM Joe Biden’s Predatory Admin Details Plan To "Quickly" Vax 28 Million Children Age 5-11
The Pete Santilli Show
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20 views • October 21, 2021
EP 2658-6PM Joe Biden’s Predatory Admin Details Plan To "Quickly" Vax 28 Million Children Age 5-11 

According to the announcement, the White House has secured enough to supply more than 25,000 doses for pediatricians and primary care physicians who have already signed up to deliver the vaccine, while the country now has enough Pfizer vaccine to jab roughly 28 million kids who will soon be eligible, meaning this won’t be a slow roll-out like we saw 10 months ago when doses and capacity issues meant adults had to wait. Meanwhile, the White House is rolling out an ‘advertising’ campaign to convince parents and kids that the vaccine is safe and effective. According to the report, “the administration believes trusted messengers — educators, doctors, and community leaders — will be vital to encouraging vaccinations.”  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19042 
 
Special Guest: Clay Clark is a father of five kids, the former “U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the Year” for the State of Oklahoma, the founder of several multi-million dollar companies, and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has been number one overall on the iTunes business podcast charts 6 times! Clay Clark is a member of the Forbes Business Coach Council, an Amazon best-selling author and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has hit #1 on the iTunes charts in the category of business 6 times. Throughout his career he’s founded several multi-million dollar businesses.  
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/wp-content/uploads/Reopen-America-Tour-Episode-6-Version-8-ThrivetimeShow_converted.jpg  https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/ https://rumble.com/c/ThrivetimeShow

Special Guest: David Shestokas is the author of the Constitutional Sound Bites series that explains the history, philosophy and meaning of our Founding documents.  He is a former Assistant State’s Attorney for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago, IL.  nhttps://www.amazon.com/David-Shestokas/e/B002G6UAGU%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
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EP 2658-6PM Joe Biden’s Predatory Admin Details Plan To "Quickly" Vax 28 Million Children Age 5-11  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19042 
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