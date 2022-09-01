"The Jesuit Fouling of Christendom" with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon and Host Jessica Knock



And as for My flock, they EAT that which ye have TRODDEN with your feet; and they DRINK that which ye have FOULED with your feet. EZEKIEL 34:19



On Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon & Jessica Knock.



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