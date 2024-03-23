JEWS DID 9 11, PUSHED THE COVID SCAM, CAUSED WAR IN UKRAINE, IRAQ, JEWS ARE KILLING US!

They did it people. jews did 9 11 to get us to fight their perceived enemies in Mideast. You have been sold by relentless propaganda Israel is our best friend and ally. But we get nothing from israel except death and moron Americans give them blind devotion and we continue to give them billions of U.S. tax payer money and military aid. No my friends, jews treat us like cattle and use our military like toilet paper. Your life is meaningless to jews, that see you as an soulless animal, according to top rabbis, the gentiles were only created to be a jews slaves.

