Karma 41yr old pro vaxer dies suddenly. Mocked those who would not get the clot shot

Jim Crenshaw





He said "Aniti vaxers are like people who have done a big shit in their pants"...Hmm...did you shit your pants when the clot shot killed your ass? Just a question. Oh wait never mind your dead. Too many depoop shots maybe?





His family the "Cook Suck" family I guess is making excuses. Could not possibly be he was vaxxed. Perfectly abnormal normal these days just to fall over dead.

Source: Fat News: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1I0SkN6TEtxE/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/LVmGXPEcx8eR/







