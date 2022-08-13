Karma 41yr old pro vaxer dies suddenly. Mocked those who would not get the clot shot

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Jim Crenshaw
He said "Aniti vaxers are like people who have done a big shit in their pants"...Hmm...did you shit your pants when the clot shot killed your ass? Just a question. Oh wait never mind your dead. Too many depoop shots maybe?
His family the "Cook Suck" family I guess is making excuses. Could not possibly be he was vaxxed. Perfectly abnormal normal these days just to fall over dead.
Source: Fat News: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1I0SkN6TEtxE/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/LVmGXPEcx8eR/