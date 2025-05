A Good Year of Gardening! 🤩🐶

Well, the year 2024 is coming to a close and what a year itโ€™s been! The garden has done well this year, and I promise to step up my game next year. I will be doing more hand pollinating to make sure that I get good crops, especially zucchini! Iโ€™m also going to move the upper level raised bed down to the lower garden. Here's wishing you and yours well in 2025.

Happy New Year, everyone! ๐ŸŽŠ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿฅณ

"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Want to send someone a Holiday Gift? Please visit my Patreon Gift Page: https://www.patreon.com/TheKamakuraGardener/gift