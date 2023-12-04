Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel-Gaza Propaganda War: The Other Side of the Story
The New American
Hamas has been very successful in its propaganda war against Israel as its operatives use civilians as human shields while hiding in hospitals and mosques, argues Israeli Defense Forces reservist and security special Doron Keidar from the front lines of the battle near Gaza in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. According to Keidar, Israeli forces are doing everything possible to minimize civilian casualties, though that is not the narrative being spread in much of the media. Keidar, who was called up to fight after the October 7 massacre, called on Christian missionaries to bring Christianity to Gaza in an effort to bring about peace.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
israelpalestinegazadoron keidar

