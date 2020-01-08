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No Blood - Surveillance video shows 93-year-old man shoot apartment manager in both legs
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38 views • January 08, 2020
Notice the guy gets kneecapped, and not a drop of blood shows on his white shirt or white sheet of paper behind him. Also, since when does the news show real people really getting kneecapped. Probably an attempt to get the Brady Bill invoked agains the elderly
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