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1/19/19 #FASAB56: Black Budget Accounts, Pelosi COG Plan Foiled? #48DARK #NEWSGUARD
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49 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/19/19: The mysteries behind the ongoing #Shutdown continue as we approach the 30 day mark, after which RIF workers could be eligible for termination. Meanwhile, news is surfacing that the #Russiagate media blitz was meant not to impeach, but to declare the election fraudulent and therefore void, putting Pelosi in as President, with the power to appoint a VP- HRC, perhaps? Yikes!...
Everyone stay safe as Winter Storm Harper hits the Northeast on the Blood Moon and lunar eclipse!
This video was made yesterday and YT would not allow it to upload over the course of multiple attempts. So, some of the events, such as the Women's March and the YV protests are happening TODAY, not tomorrow as said in the video.
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2019/1/9/18172826/bds-law-israel-boycott-states-explained
Read here about the Federal Accounting Standards Advisory:
http://files.fasab.gov/pdffiles/sffas_56_nr.pdf
Katherine Austin Fitts has the best breakdown of FASAB56. Please support her work by becoming a member of the Solari Report!
https://home.solari.com/fasab-statement-56-understanding-new-government-financial-accounting-loopholes/
https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sdgadvocates/
https://qctimes.com/news/local/grassley-sworn-in-as-senate-president-pro-tempore/article_95865f4a-0f81-11e9-b4c5-8b1703b2f7da.html
https://www.womensmarch.com/2019-map
You can follow the Yellow Vest Protests at this excellent twitter feed, please support Sotiridi with donations!
https://twitter.com/sotiridi
Find out about the twitter protest planned for 2/18/19!
https://twitter.com/opredpill
Check out the group of swell characters who make up the #Newsguard Board of Directors! Oh, we can TRUST them! HA!
https://www.newsguardtech.com/our-advisory-board/
Stay safe on this intense weekend, Freedom Lovers! #Harper, #Bloodmoon, #lunareclipse Have your ducks in a row in case of any interruptions to public utilities with the storms both physical and #STORM. Do great things for you and those around you and remember, YOU ARE FREE!
Please Remember to hit the sub/bell tabs every time you watch a video. They are screwing with that constantly!
Thanks to everyone who perseveres in supporting this channel! Your comments, prayers and support keep YAFTV going!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no long personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
1/19/19: The mysteries behind the ongoing #Shutdown continue as we approach the 30 day mark, after which RIF workers could be eligible for termination. Meanwhile, news is surfacing that the #Russiagate media blitz was meant not to impeach, but to declare the election fraudulent and therefore void, putting Pelosi in as President, with the power to appoint a VP- HRC, perhaps? Yikes!...
Everyone stay safe as Winter Storm Harper hits the Northeast on the Blood Moon and lunar eclipse!
This video was made yesterday and YT would not allow it to upload over the course of multiple attempts. So, some of the events, such as the Women's March and the YV protests are happening TODAY, not tomorrow as said in the video.
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2019/1/9/18172826/bds-law-israel-boycott-states-explained
Read here about the Federal Accounting Standards Advisory:
http://files.fasab.gov/pdffiles/sffas_56_nr.pdf
Katherine Austin Fitts has the best breakdown of FASAB56. Please support her work by becoming a member of the Solari Report!
https://home.solari.com/fasab-statement-56-understanding-new-government-financial-accounting-loopholes/
https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sdgadvocates/
https://qctimes.com/news/local/grassley-sworn-in-as-senate-president-pro-tempore/article_95865f4a-0f81-11e9-b4c5-8b1703b2f7da.html
https://www.womensmarch.com/2019-map
You can follow the Yellow Vest Protests at this excellent twitter feed, please support Sotiridi with donations!
https://twitter.com/sotiridi
Find out about the twitter protest planned for 2/18/19!
https://twitter.com/opredpill
Check out the group of swell characters who make up the #Newsguard Board of Directors! Oh, we can TRUST them! HA!
https://www.newsguardtech.com/our-advisory-board/
Stay safe on this intense weekend, Freedom Lovers! #Harper, #Bloodmoon, #lunareclipse Have your ducks in a row in case of any interruptions to public utilities with the storms both physical and #STORM. Do great things for you and those around you and remember, YOU ARE FREE!
Please Remember to hit the sub/bell tabs every time you watch a video. They are screwing with that constantly!
Thanks to everyone who perseveres in supporting this channel! Your comments, prayers and support keep YAFTV going!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no long personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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