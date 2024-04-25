Create New Account
FENBENDAZOLE HEALED MY CANCER WITH GUEST KEVIN HENNINGS on GrowthFactor.org
Beating Cancer Today
Published 19 hours ago

Kevin Hennings was told to go home after 3 years chemo, told he hit his max and that he had 3 weeks to live. That day, as Kevin was about to start hospice, twice he was told about people that used Fenbendazole to make their cancer disappear. The two “coincidences” led him to take: FENBENDAZOLE 1000mg daily for 25 days on and then 5 days off (in the form of PASTE) and continue repeating until NED no evidence of disease.

(Streamed March 19, 2024)


