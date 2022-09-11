Astrophysicist Piers Corbyn on the myth of Man-Made Global Warming

Astrophysicist Piers Corbyn on the myth of Man-Made Global WarmingPiers Corbyn - SUNSPOTS Drive Climate Change Not CO-2
https://youtu.be/B-cIhjJDj3g
“The latest Climate Alarmism (April 13) from the UN IPCC**
marks a new low in Science Denialism and desecration of the
scientific method so we are re-naming the UN Panel for Climate
Change the Panel for Science Denial, IPSD”, said Piers Corbyn
http://www.weatheraction.com/docs/WANews14No11.pdf
Astrophysicist Piers Corbyn website
scroll to " Why the CO2 'Theory' Fails " from link below
http://weatheraction.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.