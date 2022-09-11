Astrophysicist Piers Corbyn on the myth of Man-Made Global Warming

Astrophysicist Piers Corbyn on the myth of Man-Made Global WarmingPiers Corbyn - SUNSPOTS Drive Climate Change Not CO-2

https://youtu.be/B-cIhjJDj3g

“The latest Climate Alarmism (April 13) from the UN IPCC**

marks a new low in Science Denialism and desecration of the

scientific method so we are re-naming the UN Panel for Climate

Change the Panel for Science Denial, IPSD”, said Piers Corbyn

http://www.weatheraction.com/docs/WANews14No11.pdf

Astrophysicist Piers Corbyn website

scroll to " Why the CO2 'Theory' Fails " from link below

http://weatheraction.com