Astrophysicist Piers Corbyn on the myth of Man-Made Global Warming
Astrophysicist Piers Corbyn on the myth of Man-Made Global WarmingPiers Corbyn - SUNSPOTS Drive Climate Change Not CO-2

“The latest Climate Alarmism (April 13) from the UN IPCC**

marks a new low in Science Denialism and desecration of the

scientific method so we are re-naming the UN Panel for Climate

Change the Panel for Science Denial, IPSD”, said Piers Corbyn

Astrophysicist Piers Corbyn website

scroll to "  Why the CO2 'Theory' Fails  " from link below

http://weatheraction.com

astrophysicistpiers corbynman-made global warmingthe myth

