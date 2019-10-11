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The Cult of Judah is the Cult of Enlil, and RELIGION and 'God' have always been our enemy
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29 views • October 11, 2019
https://www.bitchute.com/video/21iNrgSH1lh7/
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https://thephilsopherprophetoftheedenprotocols.wordpress.com/entitlements-are-at-the-heart-of-all-reform/ Use this link to read the transcript ... I write for readers, more than listeners...If I ever get an audience I will write for listeners...it is a different style of writing, and I apologise that my videos are often hard to comprehend from listening alone...
https://thephilsopherprophetoftheedenprotocols.wordpress.com/entitlements-are-at-the-heart-of-all-reform/
https://www.patreon.com/troonatnoor
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/troonatnoor
https://thephilsopherprophetoftheedenprotocols.wordpress.com/entitlements-are-at-the-heart-of-all-reform/ Use this link to read the transcript ... I write for readers, more than listeners...If I ever get an audience I will write for listeners...it is a different style of writing, and I apologise that my videos are often hard to comprehend from listening alone...
https://thephilsopherprophetoftheedenprotocols.wordpress.com/entitlements-are-at-the-heart-of-all-reform/
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