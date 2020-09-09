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9/09/2020 -- California Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) -- Color enhanced view
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139 views • September 09, 2020
Last night people said they could not see the beam. This is a short 45 second long video... thanks to animattronic ... we now have an easy to see enhanced color view of the energy beam emitted from over Oregon (likely from a satellite in space in my opinion) ... the beam going from Oregon into California last night September 8, 2020 directly into a fire.
Notice the fire gets excited wherever the beam moves..
The beam has been detected again going to a different location and different fire. This time coming from above the ocean (likely in space) and beaming down into a fire in Oregon. Link to see that current live view here:
Live view here:
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
And view the beam destination here:
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
Notice the fire gets excited wherever the beam moves..
The beam has been detected again going to a different location and different fire. This time coming from above the ocean (likely in space) and beaming down into a fire in Oregon. Link to see that current live view here:
Live view here:
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
And view the beam destination here:
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
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