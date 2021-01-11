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Biden vows to drive white business owners into poverty.
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211 views • January 11, 2021
In direct violation of the 14th Amendment protecting equal protection under the law, #Democrats #Cultural #Marxist attack on white #Americans continues, after #Biden says #Whites need not apply for any help, they're not going to get any.
His Priority Will Be to Help #Blacks, #Latinos, #Asians and tribal Americans Reopen and Rebuild Their Small Businesses
His Priority Will Be to Help #Blacks, #Latinos, #Asians and tribal Americans Reopen and Rebuild Their Small Businesses
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