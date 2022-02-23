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BLOOD CLOTS from VACCINES in VEINS, KILLING PETS & SEIZING ASSETS, ENERGY WEAPONS & FAUCI LIES
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308 views • February 23, 2022
Epstein's Accomplice Jean-Luc Brunel SUICIDED, Italian Ambassador to Australia Fell Off Balcony, VaxTeen Exposed, Microwave Weapons being used against demonstrators in Australia, Foreign Troops on the Ground in Canada, USA Freedom Convoy to Washington DC, BLOOD CLOTS from VACCINES in VEINS & ARTERIES with Dr. Jane Ruby & Embalmer, KILLING PETS of Canadian Truckers & SEIZING ASSETS of Donators, Pfizer Criminal Fine, Fake Viruses & Real Viruses, BILL GATES & FAUCI are the Criminals Making this ALL Happen.
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