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After Show Convo with Sarah Hopkins | Ep 76 Pt 2
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0 view • April 19, 2022
We continue our chat with Sarah Hopkins, a certified Reiki Healer and Artist, about consciously attaining enlightenment and being free .
Sarah shares how she ended victimhood by waking up to her attachment to thoughts and began refocusing her attention; plus, we learn about her healing modalities and escape into Spirituality.
Join us as we chat about: reflection versus rumination; having no regrets; rewriting our history; default programming; holding ourselves accountable; the paradoxical path of Spirituality; refining emotions; being blissful; Reiki healing; talking to different versions of ourselves; ego demotion; and other profound realizations.
We also dive into: letting go of assumptions; getting triggered; the distinction between Love and Like; struggling with potential; going on auto-pilot; being divinely guided; getting activated; coming out of the spiritual closet; and creative expressions with a comedic flair.
Sarah also provides encouraging advice on healing, self transformation and navigating through the craziness.
Learn more about Sarah: https://linktr.ee/TheSacredEmpress
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insights.
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Support our show by supporting our Sponsors:
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
= = = = = = = = = = =
For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
Sarah shares how she ended victimhood by waking up to her attachment to thoughts and began refocusing her attention; plus, we learn about her healing modalities and escape into Spirituality.
Join us as we chat about: reflection versus rumination; having no regrets; rewriting our history; default programming; holding ourselves accountable; the paradoxical path of Spirituality; refining emotions; being blissful; Reiki healing; talking to different versions of ourselves; ego demotion; and other profound realizations.
We also dive into: letting go of assumptions; getting triggered; the distinction between Love and Like; struggling with potential; going on auto-pilot; being divinely guided; getting activated; coming out of the spiritual closet; and creative expressions with a comedic flair.
Sarah also provides encouraging advice on healing, self transformation and navigating through the craziness.
Learn more about Sarah: https://linktr.ee/TheSacredEmpress
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insights.
= = = = = = = = = = =
Support our show by supporting our Sponsors:
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
= = = = = = = = = = =
For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
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