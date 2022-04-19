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After Show Convo with Sarah Hopkins | Ep 76 Pt 2
Retro Earth Studio
Retro Earth Studio
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We continue our chat with Sarah Hopkins, a certified Reiki Healer and Artist, about consciously attaining enlightenment and being free .

Sarah shares how she ended victimhood by waking up to her attachment to thoughts and began refocusing her attention; plus, we learn about her healing modalities and escape into Spirituality.

Join us as we chat about: reflection versus rumination; having no regrets; rewriting our history; default programming; holding ourselves accountable; the paradoxical path of Spirituality; refining emotions; being blissful; Reiki healing; talking to different versions of ourselves; ego demotion; and other profound realizations.

We also dive into: letting go of assumptions; getting triggered; the distinction between Love and Like; struggling with potential; going on auto-pilot; being divinely guided; getting activated; coming out of the spiritual closet; and creative expressions with a comedic flair.

Sarah also provides encouraging advice on healing, self transformation and navigating through the craziness.

Learn more about Sarah: https://linktr.ee/TheSacredEmpress

Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insights.

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Support our show by supporting our Sponsors:

Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com

Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com

Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com

Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com

We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com

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For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
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