Shanghai Police Randomly Check People’s Smartphones and Require Deletion of Photos and Videos Related to the Protests

Summary：11/28/2022 Shanghai police randomly intercept people in the streets, check their smartphones for photos and videos related to the protests, and require the people to delete them all.
