Renee Nicole Good -- Leftist Prayer for Death Answered. The Color Revolution Follows

Leftist have been praying and attempting to precipitate a death at the hands of ice officers. Forget about the fact that federal law-enforcement is repeatedly attacked by leftist, who prevent them from doing their job, standing up for illegals, their brains melted into zombifation by the media. Now they have their "martyr" as they lie about the incident that left Renee Nicole Good dead, at the hands of ICE officers. And now they want to foam a color Revolution to take down Donald Trump, to distract the Electricity, to Save vote for the blue team if you want peace in almost a blackmail scheme.

#reneenicolegood #woke #colorrevolution #trump #iceshooting





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️