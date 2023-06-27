The CCP will definitely use Iran, North Korea, Russia, Cuba, Latin America and other places to launch a series of actions to destroy the economy and technology of the United States and the West, and even start a war. The various weapons that the CCP is developing are capable of destroying the world.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.