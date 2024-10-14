RT News - October 14 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 14, 2024
China launches large-scale military drills near Taiwan, simulating strikes on sea and land targets, the move comes after recent provocative remarks from the island's separatist leaders. Hezbollah's latest drone strike in northern Israel kills several IDF soldiers and wounds dozens of people. That's as Israeli tanks destroy the gate of a UN peacekeeping facility in Lebanon and force their way inside. Ukrainian conscription gets out of control as officers ambush men in shopping malls, concerts and even weddings - in an attempt to replenish the army's depleting ranks.