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NEW SCIENCE SHOWS MASK HARMS
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144 views • May 22, 2022
Del BigTree at the HighWire.
The mask insanity may have reached its peak this week when unmasked stage actress, Patti LuPone, unleashed a tirade on an audience member for letting her mask slide below her nose, despite the lack of studies from the CDC proving mask efficacy against the spread of Covid-19. In fact, a new study out of Italy concluded that wearing a mask increases levels of inhaled CO2.
#PattiLupone #MaskEfficacy #MaskInsanity
POSTED: May 20, 2022
11 COMMENTS
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dwheel39, 1 day ago
Masks are modern day DUNCE CAPS
REPLY
6
rumbles
NorCalMary, 1 day ago
Duh. It's common sense that we need air.
REPLY
5
rumbles
Scooterdepot, 1 day ago
and breathing into our lungs plastic particals. its a muzzle only and to not have you talk and break you dont emotionally and devide not to socialize and instill fear. thats what it does. Control
REPLY
5
rumbles
FrankyDesign, 1 day ago
That's child abuse!
REPLY
4
rumbles
Not2manydogs, 23 hours ago
Ban the face diaper!
REPLY
4
rumbles
Scooterdepot, 1 day ago
Lupone sitting beside others maskless? complete moron.
REPLY
3
rumbles
edwardwillis, 1 day ago
we've known that for awhile now.
REPLY
2
rumbles
Greenworth, 20 hours ago
Patti need to hoo hide in a closet, bioxh
REPLY
1
rumble
Madelfish, 12 hours ago
LuPone will probably get the monkey pox. It spreads through close or sexual contact! 👻
REPLY
1
rumble
nonaeroterraqueous, 1 hour ago
And then there's the Foegen effect....
REPLY
1
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15h6cq-new-science-shows-mask-harms.html
The mask insanity may have reached its peak this week when unmasked stage actress, Patti LuPone, unleashed a tirade on an audience member for letting her mask slide below her nose, despite the lack of studies from the CDC proving mask efficacy against the spread of Covid-19. In fact, a new study out of Italy concluded that wearing a mask increases levels of inhaled CO2.
#PattiLupone #MaskEfficacy #MaskInsanity
POSTED: May 20, 2022
11 COMMENTS
SORT BY RUMBLES
Add a comment...
0/2000
COMMENT
dwheel39, 1 day ago
Masks are modern day DUNCE CAPS
REPLY
6
rumbles
NorCalMary, 1 day ago
Duh. It's common sense that we need air.
REPLY
5
rumbles
Scooterdepot, 1 day ago
and breathing into our lungs plastic particals. its a muzzle only and to not have you talk and break you dont emotionally and devide not to socialize and instill fear. thats what it does. Control
REPLY
5
rumbles
FrankyDesign, 1 day ago
That's child abuse!
REPLY
4
rumbles
Not2manydogs, 23 hours ago
Ban the face diaper!
REPLY
4
rumbles
Scooterdepot, 1 day ago
Lupone sitting beside others maskless? complete moron.
REPLY
3
rumbles
edwardwillis, 1 day ago
we've known that for awhile now.
REPLY
2
rumbles
Greenworth, 20 hours ago
Patti need to hoo hide in a closet, bioxh
REPLY
1
rumble
Madelfish, 12 hours ago
LuPone will probably get the monkey pox. It spreads through close or sexual contact! 👻
REPLY
1
rumble
nonaeroterraqueous, 1 hour ago
And then there's the Foegen effect....
REPLY
1
rumble
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15h6cq-new-science-shows-mask-harms.html
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