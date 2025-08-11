Dopamine Down Regulation 101 - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DDR refers to a decrease in the sensitivity of dopamine receptors to the point you suffer health repercussions from the prolonged exposure to toxins in food and medicine. These are called dopamine agonists, and there's a natural cure for DDR. End the toxin intake and supplement with superfoods! Learn more now here on the Holistic Living Network.