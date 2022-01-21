Attorney Terri Odom Navigates the Joys and Challenges of the Adoption Process

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TAKEAWAYS
The benefits of being a mother & grandma as an adoption attorney
The differences between an “open adoption” and a “closed adoption”
What prospective adoptive parents need to know about the process
Common pitfalls that may occur & how to remain positive and hopeful
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Spotting Adoption Scams: https://bit.ly/ADOPTIONSCAMS
Start The Adoption Process: https://www.odomsaska.com/contact
Expectant Mothers Hotline (Text): 318.557.7658
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