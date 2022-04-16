【Ukraine Rescue】An Australian Volunteer Recalls How Her Chinese Friend Died After Persecutions on Her Religious Beliefs

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/14/2022 An Australian volunteer recalls how her Chinese friend died after persecutions on her religious beliefs. From there, the evilness of CCP can be seen everywhere. Communism is the source of all disasters, overthrow the CCP and liberate humanity, and the Whistleblowers’ Movement started by Mr. Miles Guo i is fulfilling this sacred mission.