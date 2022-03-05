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Another Vaccine Death: Cricket Legend Shane Warne Dead At Age 52 of a Heart Attack (He Was Double Vaxxed)
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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125 views • March 05, 2022
robably the best cricket player of all-time, Australian Shane Warne passed away early Saturday of an apparent heart attack in Thailand. He was double vaccinated against Covid in 2021, but still came down with the virus after being vaccinated. He was so bad with the symptoms that he was placed on a ventilator after he came down with the Covid. The vaccine really didn't help him too much. When are we going to see investigations into whether or not these jabs are harming or helping people? I lost my 66 year old healthy brother-in-law to a massive heart attack in early January. He was recently retired and during Covid he golfed everyday. He had a Pericarditis attack on Augusr 29th, 2021 and never recovered. He was dead on January 3rd. He was double jabbed with Pfizer. Rest in Peace Shane Warne.
Related article: https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/shane-warne-when-australian-great-revealed-that-he-was-put-on-ventilator-during-battle-with-covid19-101646405690379.html

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