Biden Incest & Pedophilia Confirmed: Ashley Biden’s Diary Legitimate, FBI Cover-up Exposed

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A whole year ago, Patrick Howley broke a huge story with National File. He obtained a 2019 diary written by Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley while she was doing a drug rehab stint in Florida.
That diary, more than a hundred pages long, revealed a staggering amount of details about Ashley’s personal life. In it, she described taking showers with her father as a child, showers she said “weren’t entirely appropriate.” She described other childhood sexual trauma as well, which she blamed for an overwhelming adult sex drive.
“Was I molested?” she asked. “I think so.”
There’s a lot more there, too. She has a whole list of people she resents for various reasons. “Dad” is there, resented for his money and his control. Hunter and Hallie Biden are there, both for the drugs they apparently use.
Ashley describes her failing marriage and how it fell apart; she mentions multiple affairs on her part and imagines her husband having affairs of his own. She expresses angst about Hunter Biden moving into a multi-million dollar house in Southern California. Once people find out about that, she thinks, it could sink her father’s presidential campaign.
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