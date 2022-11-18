All the "Random" Admissions of Story Suppression + Media Lies Right after Midterms

The media suppress the Paul Pelosi story, with the NBC report that he re-entered the house after he himself opened the door for the police, which body cam footage now proves, tried to claim that Trump had nuclear secrets in Mar-o-Lago which the FBI raided, and now, suddenly right after the election admit that it was merely documents that he desired for his own ego, even framing that negatively, and the NY Times completely glosses over the Sam Bankman Fried FTX scandal, which robbed Americans of $10 billion, why, because he was a big Democratic donor.#ftx #pelosi #mediacriticism #medialies





