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Genetically Modified Humans-Merck Venomous Snakes XENOGENESIS Jesus Warning
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119 views • November 12, 2021
Genetically Modified Humans-Merck Venomous Snakes XENOGENESIS Jesus Warning Do not Recieve DNA changing vaccine.
Jesus said this about MERCK,
"Venomous snakes, poisonous vipers!"
Genesis 6:2
“That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.”
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DONATIONS (As God leads your heart) No pressure:
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#xenogenesis
#vaccine
#merck
#warning
#DNA
#snakes
#xenogenesis
#vaccine
#merck
Jesus said this about MERCK,
"Venomous snakes, poisonous vipers!"
Genesis 6:2
“That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.”
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
For Speaking Engagements: [email protected]
Support this Ministry:
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
DONATIONS (As God leads your heart) No pressure:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance!
#xenogenesis
#vaccine
#merck
#warning
#DNA
#snakes
#xenogenesis
#vaccine
#merck
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