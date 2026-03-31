Servicemen of the 7th Commandant’s Office (51st Combined Arms Army, Tsentr Group of Forces) continue to provide comprehensive assistance to civilians of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic.

⏩ Russian servicemen evacuated one more group of residents from the combat zone. Nadezhda and Nikolai suffered shrapnel wounds as a result of the AFU targeted shelling on houses populated by civilians.

🔹 After being accommodated in temporary housing, the evacuees received medical and psychological assistance.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors / Two Majors on 𝕏 #Report for the morning of March 31, 2026

▪️ 167 aircraft-type UAVs were shot down from 8.00 to 23.00. At night - another massive UAV attack on the port area of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region, at least 38 drones were shot down, there were damages on the ground, two children and one adult were injured. The enemy, apparently, again used the airspace of neighboring countries for the passage of UAVs, which does not remove questions about the organization of air defense. Yesterday, Zelensky, by the way, stated that Ukraine allegedly received signals from allies about the need to reduce strikes on the Russian oil sector. Explosions also sounded over the Bryansk, Kursk, Smolensk regions.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces yesterday used the "Kinzhal" against the enemy's territory, the "Geraniums" worked on the Odessa, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk regions.

▪️ In the Bryansk region the AFU attacked the village of Ponurovka in the Starodubsky district with FPV drones, two civilians were injured.

▪️ On the Sumy direction the GRU "North" is conducting fierce battles on the previous frontline sectors. The AFU is transferring units from the rear areas to this subdivision. In the Sumy region, fierce infantry battles are taking place in the area of Malaya Korchakovka (south of Alekseevka), the enemy is bringing in infantry to the settlements.

▪️ In the Kursk region two enemy drones today struck a village in the Rylysk region, a man was injured. The enemy's FPV in the Rylysk region are operating via repeaters and "queens".

▪️ In the Belgorod region - again multiple AFU strikes on civilian objects. In the village of Grusovka, Borisovsky district, a drone attacked a car, two adults were injured, a 15-year-old boy - in a serious condition. In Shebekino - a hit on a car, a woman was injured. There, a fighter of "Orlan" was injured in the Gryazovsky district.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction there are battles in the forested areas on the Liptsovsky sector of the front, as well as in the area of Volchansk. Our forces continue active actions on the Velikoburuluk sector.

▪️ On the south of the Kupyansk direction there are advances of the Russian Armed Forces towards Novoosinovka and Kovsharki.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction - our forces are breaking through to Ray-Aleksandrovka from the south (from Nikiforovka) and from the northeast (from Kalenikov).

▪️ On the Konstantinovsky direction the enemy notes an intensification of our assault actions on the flanks. The Russian Armed Forces are attacking with BTRs and a quad bike in the area of Stepankovo in the Ilinovka district.

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region the AFU, with the forces of two assault groups, attacked from Dobropasovo in the direction of Gai on two BTRs and a quad bike. A complex fire strike destroyed the BTRs, the quad bike, and up to a platoon of AFU infantry.

▪️ Warriors from the Far East 1198 Motor Rifle Regiment of the 35th Army "East" took control of a defense area, including the village of Lugovskoe in the Zaporozhye (https://t.me/voin_dv/19131) region (east of the village of Belogorye)

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front the enemy is operating in the area of Primorsky and Stepnogorsk, an attempt by the AFU to increase efforts on this frontline sector is not ruled out. The enemy hit with drones at Melitopol: civilian infrastructure was damaged, six civilians were injured.

▪️ From the Kherson region reported that in Kakhovka an attack of a drone on the residential sector led to the death of a woman. Another civilian was injured in Goronostayevka. In the village of Shirokoe, Skadovsky district, ammunition drops from UAVs injured three men. Tactical drones of the AFU reach Skadovsk, we are informed from the localities. Dozens of other settlements were attacked, including Aleshki, Kardashinka, Kakhovka and others.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors) / Two Majors on 𝕏 (https://x.com/two_majors)