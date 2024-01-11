Create New Account
Revelation Redpill EP43: Demystifying the Ark of the Covenant & the Magnificence of Temple Worship
Resistance Chicks
Published Yesterday

For many, the Ark of the Covenant remains a mystery. What was so special about this holy container? The Old Testament is full of wonderous descriptions of the temple with its ornate woodwork covered in gold, beautiful hand-crafted tapestries, and deep symbolic meaning behind every golden bowl. David learned something key to unlocking all of these mysteries when he told God he wanted to build Him a house. God replied through Nathan the prophet that he didn't need a house and had been with David "wherever he had gone." However, David's son did build a temple and David got the plans for it. David also filled the Tabernacle with prophetic worshipers who ministered before the Ark continually. What a magnificent setting! Are these old relics or is something hidden for us to access in the true Ark and true Worship today? Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-43/

