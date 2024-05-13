Create New Account
❗️'The situation has Worsened, the city is almost Destroyed, there are almost no people left' from Volchansk - says the National Police of Ukraine
❗️'The situation has worsened, the city is almost destroyed, there are almost no people left"

⚡️ The National Police of Ukraine is evacuating people from Volchansk in the Kharkov region.

Hopefully we see more smooth liberation of the Kharkov region ensuring minimal damage to life and infrastructure. These territories are all coming home to Russia. Once and for all.

🇷🇺Welcome back to the Motherland Volchansk.

@AussieCossack

