"Dr. Joel Wallach: How I Helped Women Reverse Adenomyosis Naturally Without Hysterectomy"

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Dr. Joel Wallach reveals a natural approach to help women manage and potentially reverse symptoms of Adenomyosis of the Uterus — without hysterectomy or invasive surgery.
(800) 212-2613
🌐 Visit: https://infohealthnews.com
In this powerful call, Dr. Wallach discusses a real case of a 44-year-old woman diagnosed with adenomyosis via MRI, experiencing cycle-related back pain. Learn his recommended nutritional protocol, including the Healthy Brain & Heart Pack, Woman’s FX, and additional targeted supplements, plus critical diet changes to reduce inflammation and support uterine health.
🔑 Key Topics Covered:
• Why adenomyosis develops and its connection to nutrient deficiencies
• Natural alternatives to hysterectomy
• Specific supplement recommendations (dosages included)
• Important diet rules: No gluten, no fried foods, no oils
• How to maximize nutrient absorption for better results
If you're struggling with painful periods, heavy bleeding, pelvic or back pain related to adenomyosis, this video offers Dr. Wallach’s time-tested nutritional perspective.
📞 For more information or to speak with a knowledgeable associate: (800) 212-2613
🌐 Visit: https://infohealthnews.com
⚠️ Disclaimer: This video is for educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose or treat any disease. Always consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement or dietary program.
#DrJoelWallach #Adenomyosis #NaturalHealth #AvoidHysterectomy #WomensHealth #Youngevity
00:00 - Adenomyosis Case Discussion
00:00- Adenomyosis Case Discussion
01:45- Supplement Protocol
03:30- Diet Recommendations
05:00- Additional Tips for Success
13:17End Screen