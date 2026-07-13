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"Dr. Joel Wallach: How I Helped Women Reverse Adenomyosis Naturally Without Hysterectomy"
InfoHealth News
InfoHealth News
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Dr. Joel Wallach reveals a natural approach to help women manage and potentially reverse symptoms of Adenomyosis of the Uterus — without hysterectomy or invasive surgery.

(800) 212-2613

🌐 Visit: https://infohealthnews.com


In this powerful call, Dr. Wallach discusses a real case of a 44-year-old woman diagnosed with adenomyosis via MRI, experiencing cycle-related back pain. Learn his recommended nutritional protocol, including the Healthy Brain & Heart Pack, Woman’s FX, and additional targeted supplements, plus critical diet changes to reduce inflammation and support uterine health.


🔑 Key Topics Covered:

• Why adenomyosis develops and its connection to nutrient deficiencies

• Natural alternatives to hysterectomy

• Specific supplement recommendations (dosages included)

• Important diet rules: No gluten, no fried foods, no oils

• How to maximize nutrient absorption for better results


If you're struggling with painful periods, heavy bleeding, pelvic or back pain related to adenomyosis, this video offers Dr. Wallach’s time-tested nutritional perspective.


📞 For more information or to speak with a knowledgeable associate: (800) 212-2613


🌐 Visit: https://infohealthnews.com


⚠️ Disclaimer: This video is for educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose or treat any disease. Always consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement or dietary program.


#DrJoelWallach #Adenomyosis #NaturalHealth #AvoidHysterectomy #WomensHealth #Youngevity


00:00 - Adenomyosis Case Discussion

Keywords
adenomyosis no surgery dr wallachdr joel wallach cure for adenomyosisadenomyosis natural remedies wallachuterine adenomyosis joel wallachbest supplements for adenomyosis dr wallachadenomyosis symptoms treatment dr wallachjoel wallach dead doctors adenomyosisyoungevity adenomyosis
Chapters

00:00- Adenomyosis Case Discussion

01:45- Supplement Protocol

03:30- Diet Recommendations

05:00- Additional Tips for Success

13:17End Screen

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy