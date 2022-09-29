【Exclusive】Miles Guo: Ali Khamenei will most likely be announced dead in the next 48 hours due to the surgical failure

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【Exclusive】9/29/2022 Miles Guo: On behalf of the fellow fighters of the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China, I, Miles Guo, is revealing to the world that, according to the confirmation from the medical teams for the supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei will most likely be announced dead in the next 48 hours due to the surgical failure