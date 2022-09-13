California’s Iconic Missions

Go with us on a journey to tour 15 of the state’s 21 cultural, agricultural, and architectural masterpieces. First, let’s go to Sonoma, San Francisco, and Santa Cruz. Plus, a bit of history behind the Padres and the Nations behind these gorgeous places, the 824-mile trail, and the El Camino Real.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.