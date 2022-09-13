California’s Iconic Missions

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Go with us on a journey to tour 15 of the state’s 21 cultural, agricultural, and architectural masterpieces. First, let’s go to Sonoma, San Francisco, and Santa Cruz. Plus, a bit of history behind the Padres and the Nations behind these gorgeous places, the 824-mile trail, and the El Camino Real.