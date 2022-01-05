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Warning !!!!! Most of the people in this world are not knowing what is coming next everything is written in the Bible itself...
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170 views • January 05, 2022
Hi Dear fans of Reena Alex Jerusalem from youtube. This video is for you ,especially for youths. In this video Reena sister explains everything what is yet to come which written in the bible, for others and Ex-Muslims who doesn't understand malayalam you can read Ecclesiastes 12 full chapter(King James Version 1611 or Interlinear Bible(any versions)).
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