Ann Vandersteel Blows Open Why We are Not a Free Republic but a United States Corporation

Ann Vandersteel broke the chains of slavery to the U.S. corporation in 2021 and became an American State National, making her truly free. Ann is the co-chair of the Zelenko Freedom Foundation, and she explains how to disentangle yourself from existing as a corporate commodity and debt slave to the federal government. This freedom fighter also highlights the malicious intentions of Joe Biden’s attack on paper money, as well as the spyware of digital currency tracking. The 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Patriot Act were the beginning markers of this next level of digital takeover, and Ann explains the insidious forces involved in strengthening the surveillance state after that horrible day in 2001.
TAKEAWAYS
Ericsson is a foreign corporation that took over the backbone of our national security in the U.S. following 9/11
Barack Obama hired a CIA subcontractor to build a “hammer,” or a parallel computer, to the NSA with a direct VPN connection to the Oval Office
Americans can learn more about becoming a State National at StateNational.us or Americas-Assembly.com
Americans today are corporate debt slaves to the federal government with mortgages and credit card lifestyles
