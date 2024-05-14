Create New Account
Alvin Bragg’s whole case rests on a convicted lying rat and a porn star ghostbuster
Published 21 hours ago

Jesse Watters - Alvin Bragg’s whole case rests on a convicted lying rat and a porn star ghostbuster, who both will do anything for money. This is a ‘he said, she said’ without a crime. And today, Michael Cohen blew the prosecution’s case wide open.


https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1790184331518017912

Keywords
nyindictmenttrialpresident donald j trumpwitchhunt

