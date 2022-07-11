Dangerous times to be flying Commercial. Most all of the Pilots have been vaxxed. Many of them are sick and they are hiding it so they won't lose their Pilots License. Tough spot ot be in - Part B

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So can I swim from Colombia to Newport Beach, California for my next trip home to see my friends ? Do I have to worry my flight crew will not die in flight ? These pilots are risking the lives of their passengers by not disclosing their vaxxed injuries. I can not say I blame them. Losing your pilots license is a serious thing. So which side do you error on ? The safety of the passengers or the well being of the pilot ?