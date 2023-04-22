Create New Account
PROJECT VERITAS EXPOSES THE 🏳‍🌈🦄💉😈🔥🏦🔫 TRANS AGENDA PROFITEERING SCAM
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published Yesterday

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/philosophers-stoneinfo/


The story at hand: https://www.projectveritas.com/news/pro-transgender-medical-officials-admit-minors-being-transitioned-without/


AltCast thumbnail: https://247sports.com/college/west-virginia/board/103782/Contents/biden-the-pedo-at-it-again--143603238/


Now, a bunch of smear pieces:


https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/29/us/politics/project-veritas-ilhan-omar.html


https://www.snopes.com/news/2023/01/31/project-veritas-pfizer-mutating-covid/


https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/nov/29/project-veritas-how-fake-news-prize-went-to-rightwing-group-beloved-by-trump


https://www.pastemagazine.com/politics/washington-post/heres-what-you-need-to-know-about-project-veritas/


Then a few others:


https://www.newsweek.com/project-veritas-covid-mutations-pfizer-fact-check-1776845


http://www.bizpacreview.com/2016/10/17/undercover-operatives-expose-hillarys-dark-illegal-campaign-secrets-explosive-project-veritas-sting-401737


https://www.nytimes.com/2022/09/22/us/politics/project-veritas-lawsuit.html


https://www.projectveritas.com/news/military-documents-about-gain-of-function-contradict-fauci-testimony-under/


grooming trafficking mutilation pharmaceuticals new jersey phil murphy james okeefe child endangerment trans apocalypse homosexual banking mafia omg media

