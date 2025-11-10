BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Don’t Stay Stuck, Turn Fear of Unknown into a Season of Growth - Dr. Evelyn Johnson-Taylor
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
422 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
7 views • 1 day ago


Transitioning from one season of life to the next can be scary. The overwhelming fear of the unknown may keep you from moving forward, but with God’s help, you can reset, rise, and reclaim your God-given destiny! This is the uplifting message Dr. Evelyn Johnson-Taylor brings. She is the CEO of Evelyn J. Taylor Ministries and the author of In & Out of Season: Thriving in Life’s Transitions. After walking with her husband through a decade-long journey with cancer, she knows what it takes to survive dark and difficult days, and how to find strength in God’s promises in the midst and aftermath of tragedy. She touches on the importance of community and compassion amid sorrow and grief. Clarity comes after obedience, she says. Don’t feel stuck. Cherish the season you’re in and look forward to the next one!



TAKEAWAYS


When you feel stuck, it may be a signal to get perspective


Remember, even when you feel trapped, God is still working


Being in community helps people remember that God is in the midst of all suffering and transitional phases of life


God is always for you, and He always has great plans for you



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/47BT456

In & Out of Season book: https://amzn.to/4qLrkCJ


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. EVELYN JOHNSON-TAYLOR

Website: https://evelynjtaylor.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drevelynjohnsontaylor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evelynjtaylor/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4hI4mbs

X: https://x.com/evelynjtaylor

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/47Fiv4D


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #evelynjohnsontaylor #discipleship #jesus #faith #god #love #church #biblestudy #christian #christ #christianity #bible #prayer #fellowship #disciple #kingdom #holyspirit #jesusdisciples #jesuschrist #unityinchrist #gospel #evangelism #ministry #kingdomlifestyle #kingdomfacts #leadership


Keywords
fearbible studychurchgoalsnew yeargrowthtransitionstina griffinevelyn j taylor ministriescounter culure mom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy