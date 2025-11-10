Don’t Stay Stuck, Turn Fear of Unknown into a Season of Growth - Dr. Evelyn Johnson-Taylor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Transitioning from one season of life to the next can be scary. The overwhelming fear of the unknown may keep you from moving forward, but with God’s help, you can reset, rise, and reclaim your God-given destiny! This is the uplifting message Dr. Evelyn Johnson-Taylor brings. She is the CEO of Evelyn J. Taylor Ministries and the author of In & Out of Season: Thriving in Life’s Transitions. After walking with her husband through a decade-long journey with cancer, she knows what it takes to survive dark and difficult days, and how to find strength in God’s promises in the midst and aftermath of tragedy. She touches on the importance of community and compassion amid sorrow and grief. Clarity comes after obedience, she says. Don’t feel stuck. Cherish the season you’re in and look forward to the next one!
TAKEAWAYS
When you feel stuck, it may be a signal to get perspective
Remember, even when you feel trapped, God is still working
Being in community helps people remember that God is in the midst of all suffering and transitional phases of life
God is always for you, and He always has great plans for you
