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High Desert Homestead Putting A Barred Rock Hen, named Sweetie, to Sleep
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185 views • April 02, 2022
Sweetie loves to sit on my lap and chickens love to be petted, even the Roosters. We enjoy an 80 degree day full of sunshine on the desert. Thank you for watching High Desert Homestead!
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