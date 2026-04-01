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14 Reasons Why 100% Of Us Are Dehydrated
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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Shallow-dive video going over reasons why ALL of us are dehydrated.

1. being indoors & not getting sunlight (learn more at any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies


2. man-made electromagnetic fields such as 5G, all wireless devices, etc. Learn more at any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

OR

https://bit.ly/EMFForDummies

3. man-made blue light coming off of all our electronic screens. Learn more at

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

&

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

To become a FREE VivaRays affiliate, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays

4. glyphosate that's used as a drying agent

To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxRoundup


5. not earthing as much (or at ALL!) To learn about bioelectromagnetism for health, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101

https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies


6. not moving as much

7. eating ultra-processed foods

8. taking prescription medications

9. drinking too much coffee &/or alcohol

10. chronic stress

11. sitting in a car &/or airplane

12. not drinking enough of &/or the right types of water

Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @

https://Linktr.ee/h20forDummies or any of

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

13. not eating enough fresh fruits & veggies

14. not eating enough of &/or the right types of fats


To view my list of 30 Not-So-Obvious Hydrating FOODS & Supplements,

visit

https://tinyurl.com/TheMostHydratingFoods

or

https://tinyurl.com/HydratingFoodsList

For built-to-last a lifetime (w/ regular de-scaling), USA-made stainless steel residential & commercial/industrial h20 distillers, visit

https://mypurewater.com/?sld=howtodieofnothing

& enter my affiliate discount code:

howtodieofnothing


To share, use:

tinyurl.com/ThePurestWater


Magnetize your h20 by placing it on top of magnetic mattresses by

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

This is my shortened

https://magneticosleep.com/?affiliates=35

affiliate link. $AVE 15% by applying discount code:

DANNY

I highly recommend their 20 gauss Super Sleep System


To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by sleeping on their mattresses, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure


To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo


To learn about the mitochondrial benefits of drinking structured/coherent water, visit

https://tinyurl.com/CoherentWater101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/StructuredWaterBenefits

& learn about the Analemma-Water "wand," @

https://www.analemma-water.com/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing


To become an Analemma affiliate, fill-out

https://www.analemma-water.com/pages/affiliate-signup/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ShareStructuredWater


To learn how to have REAL health insurance & learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To be able to have the time AND $$$ to get & do all the things necessary to maximize intracellular hydrationby re-condition your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

https://tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

Keywords
glyphosatehydrationdr gerald pollackfourth phase of waterdr stephanie seneffdr jack krusetoxic legacywater re-structuring
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy