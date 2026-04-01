14 Reasons Why 100% Of Us Are Dehydrated

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Shallow-dive video going over reasons why ALL of us are dehydrated.
1. being indoors & not getting sunlight (learn more at any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight
tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo
tinyurl.com/LightForDummies
2. man-made electromagnetic fields such as 5G, all wireless devices, etc. Learn more at any of
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
OR
3. man-made blue light coming off of all our electronic screens. Learn more at
https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101
&
https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing
To become a FREE VivaRays affiliate, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays
4. glyphosate that's used as a drying agent
To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
5. not earthing as much (or at ALL!) To learn about bioelectromagnetism for health, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101
https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies
6. not moving as much
7. eating ultra-processed foods
8. taking prescription medications
9. drinking too much coffee &/or alcohol
10. chronic stress
11. sitting in a car &/or airplane
12. not drinking enough of &/or the right types of water
Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @
https://Linktr.ee/h20forDummies or any of
https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration
https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies
13. not eating enough fresh fruits & veggies
14. not eating enough of &/or the right types of fats
To view my list of 30 Not-So-Obvious Hydrating FOODS & Supplements,
visit
https://tinyurl.com/TheMostHydratingFoods
or
https://tinyurl.com/HydratingFoodsList
For built-to-last a lifetime (w/ regular de-scaling), USA-made stainless steel residential & commercial/industrial h20 distillers, visit
https://mypurewater.com/?sld=howtodieofnothing
& enter my affiliate discount code:
howtodieofnothing
To share, use:
tinyurl.com/ThePurestWater
Magnetize your h20 by placing it on top of magnetic mattresses by
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep
This is my shortened
https://magneticosleep.com/?affiliates=35
affiliate link. $AVE 15% by applying discount code:
DANNY
I highly recommend their 20 gauss Super Sleep System
To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by sleeping on their mattresses, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure
OR
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure
To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:
https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo
To learn about the mitochondrial benefits of drinking structured/coherent water, visit
https://tinyurl.com/CoherentWater101
OR
https://tinyurl.com/StructuredWaterBenefits
& learn about the Analemma-Water "wand," @
https://www.analemma-water.com/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing
To become an Analemma affiliate, fill-out
https://www.analemma-water.com/pages/affiliate-signup/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing
OR
https://tinyurl.com/ShareStructuredWater
To learn how to have REAL health insurance & learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To be able to have the time AND $$$ to get & do all the things necessary to maximize intracellular hydrationby re-condition your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
https://tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
OR
youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
8:48End Screen