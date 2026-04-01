14 Reasons Why 100% Of Us Are Dehydrated

Shallow-dive video going over reasons why ALL of us are dehydrated.

1. being indoors & not getting sunlight (learn more at any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies





2. man-made electromagnetic fields such as 5G, all wireless devices, etc. Learn more at any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

OR

https://bit.ly/EMFForDummies

3. man-made blue light coming off of all our electronic screens. Learn more at

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

&

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

To become a FREE VivaRays affiliate, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays

4. glyphosate that's used as a drying agent

To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxRoundup





5. not earthing as much (or at ALL!) To learn about bioelectromagnetism for health, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101



https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies





6. not moving as much

7. eating ultra-processed foods

8. taking prescription medications

9. drinking too much coffee &/or alcohol

10. chronic stress

11. sitting in a car &/or airplane

12. not drinking enough of &/or the right types of water

Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @

https://Linktr.ee/h20forDummies or any of

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

13. not eating enough fresh fruits & veggies

14. not eating enough of &/or the right types of fats





To view my list of 30 Not-So-Obvious Hydrating FOODS & Supplements,

visit

https://tinyurl.com/TheMostHydratingFoods

or

https://tinyurl.com/HydratingFoodsList

For built-to-last a lifetime (w/ regular de-scaling), USA-made stainless steel residential & commercial/industrial h20 distillers, visit

https://mypurewater.com/?sld=howtodieofnothing

& enter my affiliate discount code:

howtodieofnothing





To share, use:

tinyurl.com/ThePurestWater





Magnetize your h20 by placing it on top of magnetic mattresses by

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

This is my shortened

https://magneticosleep.com/?affiliates=35

affiliate link. $AVE 15% by applying discount code:

DANNY

I highly recommend their 20 gauss Super Sleep System





To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by sleeping on their mattresses, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure





To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo





To learn about the mitochondrial benefits of drinking structured/coherent water, visit

https://tinyurl.com/CoherentWater101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/StructuredWaterBenefits

& learn about the Analemma-Water "wand," @

https://www.analemma-water.com/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing





To become an Analemma affiliate, fill-out

https://www.analemma-water.com/pages/affiliate-signup/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ShareStructuredWater





To learn how to have REAL health insurance & learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma





To be able to have the time AND $$$ to get & do all the things necessary to maximize intracellular hydrationby re-condition your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

https://tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom





, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975