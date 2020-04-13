General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, VIRUS OF LIBERALISM, 4/8/20

The three interlinked viruses of Liberalism are hitting the inhabitants of our planet with a vengeance as a consequence of our disregard for natural law. The first virus is COVID-19. The second virus is MONETARISM. The third virus is NEO-MALTHUSIANISM. What happens now depend on whether the immune defenses of a collective humanity can generate the philosophical and spiritual anti-bodies to defeat these interlinked viruses. It won't be easy. Throughout, the survival of the human race will be on the brink. It is a purgative time we all have to live through before we qualify to be able to leap, as a species, through the ring of fire into a new paradigm. (As per Dante's Commedia.)



The issue is, will the people stick to their nations, their governments, and maintain thereby a centralized deployment? If the banks go under, a new system can be created only if there is a government, let by an executive, with a population mobilizable, and with the policies for a new system cogently presented. People will lose almost everything temporarily, but if they lose their cohesion and solidarity with the nation, and its leaders, the loss will be of everything including one's life, but worse, the life of many future generations..



The neo-Malthusian oligarchs are salivating at the prospect of the mass death of the human race if they can prevent such a solidarity from occurring, or prevent China and the U.S. from working together. For instance, Xinhua has released a time line of the Chinese response to COVID-19 and all the reports of their not informing the U.S. in time is a fraud. The Chinese were on it within days, sharing their information on the virus as early as January 3rd. Fake news, fraud, conspiracy theories, massive trolling by British operatives, FOX news, the zone is not being "flooded" with misinformation, it is being "deluged.."



Another example, Capt. Brett Crozier of the multi-billion dollar nuclear aircraft carrier, Theodore Roosevelt, issued a letter saying that "we are not at war with China, the safety of the crew comes first." The nearly 5,000 sailors on board were in the perfect viral incubation box. The Secretary of the Navy said no, deploy, "we are at war with China." What does that mean? No one has declared war, neither the Congress, or the President. Who is at war? Is the current assault on the President a cover for starting an undeclared nuclear war that is getting ready to be started? With or without the President's approval?



On Saturday and Sunday, April 25, and 26, we will have an international Schiller Conference on line. There will be four panels over two days. There will be significant attendees and speakers from China, Russia, Europe, U.S., Latin America, and other places. I encourage you to register for the conference on line at larouchepac.com or let me know I can register you. This Conference can resonate around the world with the new paradigm in this critical moment of history.