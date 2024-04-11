Conspiracy To Silence Reiner Fuëllmich

Leaked Dossier Shows German Government Conspired To Silence Reiner Fuëllmich
* An alleged leaked dossier shows that German intelligence agencies conspired to create a false construct in order to silence Reiner Fuëllmich, disqualify him from being able to run for public office, and seize control of the Corona Committee and its finances.
* Evidence already on record overwhelmingly shows that Fuëllmich was targeted by the German government for his far reaching voice exposing the crimes of the ’rona lockdowns and mandated experimental shots.
* It is rumored that the dossier may have been created to discredit Fuëllmich at his trial — which would make sense, as he has gained the upper hand in court and they will be desperate.
Reese Reports | 11 April 2024
https://rumble.com/v4ovanz-leaked-dossier-shows-german-government-conspired-to-silence-reiner-fullmich.html
