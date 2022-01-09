© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 182 - The Truth About Decentralization
Follow
0
Share
Report
35 views • January 09, 2022
I will be the first to admit that decentralization is not the sexiest topic, HOWEVER, it is an extremely important concept worthy of study and consideration.
I contend that the root cause of virtually every problem we have in America (and around the world) stems from centralization. I also contend that these same problems can be fixed by decentralization.
At it's most basic level, think one-size-fits-all and monopoly power versus freedom to chose, experimentation and competition. Which do you prefer?
I contend that the root cause of virtually every problem we have in America (and around the world) stems from centralization. I also contend that these same problems can be fixed by decentralization.
At it's most basic level, think one-size-fits-all and monopoly power versus freedom to chose, experimentation and competition. Which do you prefer?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.