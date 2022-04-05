X22 REPORT - [DS] System Exposed And Destroyed Piece By Piece, Booms En Route

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[DS] System Exposed And Destroyed Piece By Piece, Booms En Route
The [DS] is doing everything they possibly can to stop Putin from exposing their operation in Ukraine. The patriots are exposing and removing the [DS] system piece by piece, nothing can stop this. By the time this is all done the D's and the [DS]/Fake News/Big Tech will cease to exist the way they are today. The people are seeing it all play-out in real time, it's like watching a movie.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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