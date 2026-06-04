The Manufactured Food Crisis, an interview with Jonathan Emord and Robert Verkerk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Food shortages, rising costs, and supply chain disruptions are fueling concerns about the future of agriculture. As centralized systems struggle, advocates emphasize local growing, traditional farming knowledge, and community resilience as the keys to protecting food security and decentralizing power.
#FoodSecurity #LocalFood #Agriculture #SelfSufficiency #Decentralization
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
🎥 Watch the full interview at https://brightvideos.com
4:52End Screen