How the 2020 Election Was Stolen.

Anatomy of the Steal: The Four Phases of an Election Takeover



Former Michigan Senator Patrick Colbeck gives an excellent breakdown of the 2020 election robbery from a systems engineering perspective.



Colbeck partitions the steal into 4 phases:



1) Preparation



The key goal of this phase is to create and exploit weaknesses in our election system. How? By weakening the election record chain of custody for the (i) qualified voter file (QVF), (ii) poll books, (iii) ballots, and (iv) vote tally.



The criminals start by seeding the QVF. For example, there were more than 616K ineligible voters in the Michigan QVF heading into the 2020 election.



Other weakening measures include no-excuse absentee voting, same-day voter registration, elimination of voter ID and signature verification requirements, and centralized, networked, voting systems. All of these erosions reduce the number of bad actors needed to steal an election.



2) Main Attack



The central tool in this second phase is ballot stuffing via mail-in votes, enabled by seeding the QVF with low propensity and ineligible voters.



Importantly, phase 2 requires an accurate prediction of voter turnout to be successful. If those forecasts fail (as they did in the 2020 election), the perpetrators have to shift to a backup plan, the Backup Attack phase.



3) Backup Attack



Phase 3 involves algorithmic manipulation of the vote tally when ballot stuffing isn’t netting enough votes.



Lady Draza identified a digital fingerprint for something called the “PID controller” during this phase. As she was monitoring the election night results in multiple states, she noticed the cumulative vote total would periodically drop to zero in the Edison reporting stream before surging back up. This is NOT normal.



Once the vote tallies have been altered, ballots must be added for reconciliation. And, that’s exactly what we saw with the 3AM ballot drop-offs at the TCF center and the halted late-night vote counts in every swing state.



4) Defense



The defense phase involves censorship and evidence destruction.



Colbeck says canvassing is critical to combat the fraud, and recommends starting with the QVF.



Also on Colbeck’s investigation wishlist: an audit of the election night reporting results, from the precinct level to the New York Times. No one has done this yet.